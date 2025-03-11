Sienna Miller believes the reaction to her latest birth was "unbelievably misogynistic".

Sienna Miller gave birth to her daughter in 2023

The 43-year-old actress gave birth to her youngest daughter in December 2023, and Sienna believes that the reaction to the news was "anti-feminist".

The New York-born star told ELLE: "I now have a 12-year-old [Marlowe] and a 14-month-old. I think there’s a whole load of noise and people have a lot to say and it’s incredibly gendered and unbelievably misogynistic and anti-feminist. It’s insane.

"If your body is capable of it, have the baby. Have a wonderful baby."

Sienna feels she's actually a better parent now than she was 12 years ago.

What's more, the movie star insisted that her age has no bearing on her parenting skills.

She explained: "I’m a better mother now, and it’s a much more grounded experience.

"Have all the babies at any time you want to have the babies. And no one has anything to say about - and I love these people, and they’re friends, which I like to name-drop - Al Pacino and Robert De Niro having kids in their 80s. Forget about your age! It’s irrelevant. It’s absolutely irrelevant."

Sienna previously froze her eggs in order to future-proof her fertility.

The 'Edge of Love' star admitted that she felt under pressure to have more kids while she still could.

Speaking to ELLE UK magazine in 2022, Sienna explained: "Biology is incredibly cruel on women in [their 30s] - that’s the headline, or it certainly was for me.

"Then I got to 40 and I froze some eggs. Having been really focused on the need to have another baby, I’m just like, if it happens, it happens. That kind of existential threat has dissipated."