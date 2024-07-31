Sigourney Weaver is to make her West End debut in William Shakespeare's 'The Tempest'.

The 74-year-old 'Alien' star has signed up to play exiled sorcerer Prospero in a new production of the classic play which launches at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in December and she's thrilled to be given the opportunity to tread the boards in the UK capital.

She said: "I am delighted to be making my West End debut in Shakespeare's The Tempest directed by the brilliant Jamie Lloyd - and to do so in Andrew Lloyd Webber's beautiful and historic Theatre Royal Drury Lane is an extraordinary opportunity. Come and see us!"

The role of Prospero is typically played by men but has previously been taken on by female stage stars including Dame Vanessa Redgrave while Dame Helen Mirren played the role in a 2020 film adaptation.

Others to have played the part on stage over the years include Sir John Gielgud, Sir Derek Jacobi, James Earl Jones and Frank Langella.

The show opens for previews from December 7 and run until February 1 2025. It is part of a season of Shakespeare by The Jamie Lloyd Company at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane which will also include a production of 'Much Ado About Nothing' starring Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell.

The Hollywood actors will play sparring lovers Benedick and Beatrice in the play, which opens for previews on February 19 and will run until April 5.

Tom said: "Working with Jamie Lloyd on Harold Pinter's Betrayal was one of the most fulfilling and meaningful experiences of my performing life.

"I could not be more thrilled to have been given the opportunity to collaborate with him again, this time on one of Shakespeare's most warm-hearted and joyful plays: 'Much Ado About Nothing'.

"It's an honour to have been invited by Andrew Lloyd Webber to bring Shakespeare back to the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, in a season alongside Sigourney Weaver in The Tempest, and to be working with the great Hayley Atwell for the first time."

Hayley added: "I am thrilled to be joining Jamie Lloyd's company for the third time in my career. His bold and electric direction, combined with the warmth and wit of one of Shakespeare's most celebrated comedic duos is a truly exciting opportunity and one that I hope will delight our audiences.

"I look forward to working with my talented friend Tom Hiddleston and bringing The Bard back to Theatre Royal Drury Lane."