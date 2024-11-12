J.K. Simmons says the secret to his long marriage to Michelle Schumacher is the art of listening.

J.K. Simmons says the secret to a happy marriage is listening to each other

The 'Red One' star, 69, has been married to the 58-year-old film director - with whom he has son Joe, 25, and daughter Olivia, 22 - for almost three decades, having tied the knot in 1996, and he has one tip for maintaining a happy marriage.

He told PEOPLE at the premiere of the new Christmas movie - in which he plays Santa Claus - in New York City this week that his advice is: “Be nice. Be on the nice list. And listen.”

However, the 'Whiplash' star insists it's not always easy to listen.

He said: “None of us do that all the time and it's still a work in progress with me, but try to listen, try to really listen."

Simmons recently recalled the moment he first clapped eyes on "beautiful, petite blonde" Michelle, in 1991, while working on a production of 'Peter Pan'.

The ‘Jennifer’s Body’ actor didn’t want to make a fool of himself by “leering” all over her.

He told the publication: “I rented a car. I don't know where I was going but I was just leaving the parking lot, and I saw our dance captain walking with this beautiful, petite blonde.

“I just tried my best not to be the idiot who's craning his neck leering at this beautiful young woman.”

It turned out, she fancied him too.

Recalling an awkward dressing room encounter when she was in her dance underwear, he shared: “I knocked and [she said] ‘Come in.’ She was, like most dancers, dressed in her dance underwear.

“I tried to be Mr. Cool and wish her a good show and I turned around and made my smooth exit by hugely stubbing my big toe on the door of her dressing room, squealing like a four year old."

Simmons laughed: "Somehow, she still found me attractive."

He remembered: “Much, much, much later, Michelle told me that she had said, ‘Oh, who's that?’

“The dance captain had said, ‘Oh, that's J.K. He's straight. He's our Captain Hook.’"