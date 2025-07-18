Simon Cowell is set to star in a new reality show for Netflix.

Simon Cowell will star on the Netflix show

The 65-year-old music mogul - who has enjoyed huge success with TV shows like The X Factor and America's Got Talent - has joined forces with the streaming giant to create Simon Cowell: The Next Act, a docu-series that will launch later this year.

The logline for the show reads: "What Simon says, goes. And what Simon’s saying right now is that the world is in serious need of its next boy band sensation.

"Music mogul and record executive Simon Cowell has single-handedly created some of the biggest music superstars in the world. In the brand-new docuseries Simon Cowell: The Next Act, launching in Dec. 2025, cameras follow him as he sets out to do it once again. From raw open casting calls to the release of the group’s debut single, this is an all-access pass for viewers to catch every moment of Cowell’s next chapter. Will he strike gold and break industry records once again?"

The docu-series promises to give viewers an "intimate" look at Simon's approach to business.

The music mogul has already enjoyed huge success with the likes of One Direction and Fifth Harmony, and Simon is now keen to find the next big band.

The logline continues: "Reality and music fans alike have watched Cowell build acclaimed bands on television many times before. Since 2001, he has appeared as a judge on several music reality competition series including Pop Idol, American Idol, The X Factor and The X Factor UK, Britain’s Got Talent, and America’s Got Talent. On these shows, he became infamous for his snarky remarks and harsh critiques. Now, however, viewers will get an even more intimate look at Cowell’s process and unparalleled ability to identify and foster talent.

"Through his production company, Syco Entertainment, he has launched the careers of notable pop groups like One Direction, Little Mix, and Fifth Harmony. He also signed successful boy bands like Westlife, PrettyMuch, and CNCO to his record label Syco Music, which Cowell established as a division of Syco Entertainment in 2002 and sold as a wholly-owned subsidiary to Sony Music in 2020. Who will be the next group to join the ranks of these beloved bands?"