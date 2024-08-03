Beyonce feels inspired by Simone Biles.

Beyonce has lavished praise on Simone Biles

The 42-year-old singer has paid a glowing tribute to Simone, 27, after she won her third gold medal in less than a week at the Paris Olympics.

In a video broadcast on NBC, Beyonce explained: "Let’s talk about power because, really, that’s what this story is about.

"Physical power, its beauty, its wonder, the way it never stops amazing you.

"Then there’s spiritual power, the kind that really matters. The power you can’t see, only sense. The power you need in those moments when life goes a little sideways on you. And, of course, lasting power.

"Only a select few know what it feels like to get to the top and stay there and somehow keep getting better.

"Simone Biles inspires me, and I’m pretty sure she inspires you, too. Such confidence in her strength, such beauty in her power, such a great lesson in her story. Brilliance, it doesn’t come easy.

"Gold can be a hell of a journey, and the greatest of all time is willing to put that title on the line every time she walks out there."

Beyonce actually voiced her support for Team USA prior to the Games.

The Grammy-winning star hailed several American athletes as part of NBC's coverage of the opening ceremony.

Beyonce - who was seen sporting a red, white and blue leotard - said in a video message: "Get a look at America, y'all.

"These hopes and dreams, these superstars that represent us. The people of this big, bold, beautiful, complicated nation. All rooting together for them.

"Come on, you've gotta love Noah [Lyles] and Sha'Carri [Richardson.] The fastest man and woman on the planet. They'll race the world anytime, any place.

"How about Caeleb [Dressel]? Proud papa, back in the drink for more gold. And Katie [Ledecky]? The longer the race, the better she swims.

"And I know you know my girl Simone. Born to fly, destined to inspire."