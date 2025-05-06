Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens will be "cohesive with one another" at the Met Gala.

Simone Biles at the Met Gala in 2021

The 28-year-old gymnast and the NFL star are part of this year's host committee for the Met Gala, and Simone has given an insight into their preparations for the event in New York City.

Asked to share some details about her outfit, Simone told People: "I think they're telling me I'm going to wear at least five to six inch heels, so that will be so interesting."

Simone noted that her shoes for the Met Gala will be "a little bit higher than most times".

The Olympian and Jonathan haven't been working with the same designer ahead of the Met. However, Simone has confirmed that their outfits will be complementary.

She shared: "We'll be cohesive with one another, so that's really exciting to share another moment."

Simone and Jonathan sit on the host committee alongside the likes of Doechii, Regina King, Spike Lee, Usher and Angel Reese.

And the gymnast can't wait to walk the red carpet at the Met, which has been given a fashion theme of 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style'.

The gold medal-winning star said: "Honestly, it's just been designing for the apparel, what I'm going to wear, what my outfit looks like. So no big, big job, which is also cool because I've just been so busy. So really just show up, have a good time, wear a beautiful fit, and then just walk the carpet."

Meanwhile, Simone and Jonathan tied the knot in 2023, and the Olympian previously confessed to being stunned by her husband's outfit on their wedding day.

Simone told E! News: "For the wedding day, he actually didn't show me his tux or his groomsmen.

"I wasn't allowed to see until I walked down the aisle, same as him.

"They weren't wearing the correct colours I told him to, but it worked out.

"It looked beautiful.

"Whenever we got on the side, I was like, 'What are they wearing?!'"

Although Jonathan ignored her advice, Simone was still impressed by his sense of style.

The sports star stressed: "Don't flame my husband, please!

"It's not that he didn't listen to me on the wedding day for the outfit.

"I know y'all love to blame him, but it was a good choice."