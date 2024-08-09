H.E.R. will sing the US national anthem at the Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony.

The 27-year-old star will play a key role in the festivities at the Stade de France stadium on Sunday (11.08.24) as part of the handover for the 2028 Los Angeles Games during the finale of this year's competition, People magazine.

The outlet also showed off the 'Damage' singer's custom LA28 emblem, which features an electric guitar and her signature sunglasses, with the wider campaign having launched in 2020 to "capture" the stories of Angelenos, athletes, artists and activists.”

Organisers of the emblem initiative added: “The LA28 emblem represents a collection of voices that reflects the host city’s vibrant culture of creativity, sport and self-expression."

The news of H.E.R.'s involvement comes after it was previously revealed Tom Cruise will help close out the Games with an epic stunt.

Sources told TMZ that Tom will abseil down from the top of Stade de France, landing on the stadium field while carrying the official Olympic flag, before the televised broadcast then cuts to a previously-recorded film, with the first two minutes depicting the 62-year-old actor's flight to the US before skydiving down to the Hollywood sign.

The film will then show Tom passing the flag on to other Olympians, including a cyclist, a volleyball player and a skateboarder as they travel through the next Games' host city.

The Los Angeles portion of the stunt was filmed on a Saturday morning in March and insiders admitted they had expected the 'Top Gun' star to be spotted and leak the information before now.

Logistics for the French half of the stunt are still being arranged and it may be that the 'Eyes Wide Shut' star uses a stunt double for the actual abseil.

And it was announced earlier this week that Team USA gold medallists Katie Ledecky and Nick Mead will serve as the flag bearers.

Rower Nick said: “To share this privilege with Katie makes it all the more special.

"My experience at the Paris Games has been the dream of a lifetime and I'm filled with immense pride, gratitude and joy. I also wish to thank the city of Paris, and the entire country of France, for hosting an incredible Games. I'll cherish these memories forever."

Swimmer Katie added: “I am so proud of this team’s accomplishments in Paris. And [I’m] excited to celebrate with my teammates on Sunday."