Sir Brian May was left tearful following the news of Aerosmith's retirement from touring.

Sir Brian May has paid tribute to Aerosmith

The 'Crazy' group have announced they won't be performing live again as frontman Steven Tyler, 76, has been unable to fully recover from injury to his vocal cords and a fractured larynx he suffered almost a year ago, and the Queen guitarist admitted it is "heartbreaking" to learn about the damage to the singer's "extraordinary" voice.

Brian shared Aerosmith's statement on his Instagram account and wrote: “This has brought a tear to my eye. Aerosmith have been a huge part of my life, as they have been for millions of other rock fans.

"Steve Tyler stands as one the greatest vocalists and frontmen of all time – and it’s heartbreaking that his extraordinary voice has been so damaged.

"We all send our love and prayers for your recovery, Steve."

The 77-year-old rocker also paid tribute to the "pure class" of the band for their frank and honest statement.

He added: "It’s also typical of the pure class of the band that they have made and broadcast this bold decision in such style.

“The career of Aerosmith is truly something to celebrate forever. All things must pass – but the inspiring work of Aerosmith will live on – along with the memories of truly one of the most awesome bands to ever hit a stage.”

In their statement, Aerosmith admitted their decision to call it a day with their live performances had been "heartbreaking and difficult".

They said: "We’ve always wanted to blow your mind when performing.

"As you know, Steven’s voice is an instrument like no other. He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury.

"We’ve seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side. Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible.

"We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision - as a band of brothers - to retire from the touring stage."