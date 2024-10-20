Sir Chris Hoy has "two to four years" to live.

Sir Chris Hoy has 'two to four years' left to live following a terminal cancer diagnosis

The 48-year-old Olympian revealed earlier this year that he had been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer and noted that the treatment was going "really well" at the time but has now announced that his condition is terminal.

He told The Sunday Times: "When you realise, God, this has been going on since the beginning of time. As unnatural as it feels, this is nature. You know, we were all born and we all die, and this is just part of the process.

"[Sometimes there is] no chance to say goodbyes or make peace with everything. But I’ve been given enough time."

Doctors first found a tumour in Sir Chris's shoulder, and then a second scan discovered primary cancer in his prostate, which metastasised to his pelvis, ribs, spine and ribs.

The former track cyclist and racing driver - who is an 11-time world champion and a six-time Olympic champion - ends up feeling tired and weak because of his medication but insists that he is "lucky" to be receiving treatment in the first place, although he won't be looking at the whole situation with a sense of cockeyed optimism.

He said: "But you remind yourself, aren’t I lucky that there is medicine I can take that will fend this off for as long as possible. But I’m not just saying these words. I’ve learnt to live in the moment, and I have days of genuine joy and happiness.

"It’s absolutely not denial or self-delusion. It’s about trying to recognise, what do we have control over?"

The sports star - who has been married to Sarra Kemp since 2010 and has Callum, 10, and Chloe, seven, with her - has decided to "crack on and enjoy" the time he has left.

He said: "The fear and anxiety, it all comes from trying to predict the future. But the future is this abstract concept in our minds. None of us know what’s going to happen. The one thing we know is we’ve got a finite time on the planet.

"So what I’ve come round to thinking is, why spoil that time? Crack on and enjoy and be grateful for what you do have. I’m not saying that I’m a Zen master and I’ve controlled my thoughts and my emotions in every situation. I’m not trying to pretend that every day is amazing. But I have genuine moments of joy. I have laughter. I’m not thinking about it all the time. I’m back to my old self."