Tributes have poured in for Ozzy Osbourne, following his “peaceful” passing at the age of 76.

Sir Elton John leads tributes to Ozzy Osbourne

The Black Sabbath rocker died on Tuesday (22.07.25) surrounded by his family, following a long battle with Parkinson’s disease and his fellow celebrities have taken to social media to pay tribute.

Sir Elton John wrote on Instagram: “So sad to hear the news of Ozzy Osbourne passing away.

"He was a dear friend and a huge trailblazer who secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods – a true legend.

"He was also one of the funniest people I've ever met. I will miss him dearly. To Sharon and the family, I send my condolences and love. Elton xx."

Yungblud, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, also wrote on Instagram: “I didn’t think you would leave so soon the last time we met you were so full of life and your laugh filled up the room.

'But as it is written with legends, they seem to know the things that we don’t. I will never forget you - you will be in every single note I sing and with me every single time I walk on stage.

'Your cross around my neck is the most precious thing I own. You asked me once if there was anything you could do for me and as I said then and as I will say now for all of us the music was enough.

“You took us on your adventure - an adventure that started it all. I am truly heartbroken. You were the greatest of all time.”

Rolling Stones rocker Ronnie Wood referenced Ozzy’s final Black Sabbath performance, which took place just weeks ago in Birmingham, as he wrote on X: “I am so very sad to hear of the death of Ozzy Osbourne

“What a lovely goodbye concert he had at Back To The Beginning in Birmingham.”

Smashing Pumpkins wrote on X: “We 'love' you too, Ozzy.”

Metallica shared a throwback picture on Instagram and captioned it with a broken heart emoji.

Ozzy’s family announced his passing with a statement saying: “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning.

"He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”