Sir Elton John has been left with limited vision in one eye after battling a "severe eye infection".

The 77-year-old musician has taken to social media to explain that he's spent the summer "recuperating at home" after losing vision in one eye.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Elton shared: "Over the summer, I've been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye. I am healing, but it's an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye.

"I am so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family, who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks. I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home, and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery thus far.

"With love and gratitude,

"Elton John."

The pop icon actually stopped touring in 2023, and Elton previously revealed that he was looking forward to spending more time with his family.

The singer - who has sons Zachary, 13, and Elijah, 11, with his husband David Furnish - admitted that he was feeling excited about the next chapter of his life.

The 'Your Song' hitmaker told CBS News in 2022: "I want to be with my family. I mean, I've been touring since I was 17 in the back of a van. I've had the most incredible life. I've been so lucky, and I've loved every single minute of it. But I've had enough of that applause, and I really want … I'll be 76 years of age when I stop touring in 2023. I want to do something different with the rest of my life."