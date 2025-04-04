Sir Elton John would tell his younger self to 'never take drugs'

Sir Elton John has admitted that if he could, he would tell his younger self to "never take drugs".

The 78-year-old musician - who has sons Zachary, 14, and Elijah, 12, with husband David Furnish - has shared that if he could go back in time and say something to his younger self, he would advise him never to take drugs and to always enjoy what you do.

During an interview on Smooth Radio with presenter Kate Garraway, the 'Rocket Man' singer said: "Enjoy what you do, which I'd done. Never take drugs.

"I mean, I took drugs. It took me down, and then when I recovered, I had to go through that journey to become the person I am. But I wouldn't have wanted to go through all that, but it did land me up where I am now.

"I just said, you know, appreciate, and admit you're so really lucky to be able to have music in your life. Music has been in my entire life. It's been with me when I've been up, been down, depressed, but I still went out there and made music, I recorded, I toured, and it saved me. It nearly destroyed me, but it saved me."

When Kate mentioned how his boys are a credit to him after meeting them previously, Elton - who is battling sight loss after a severe eye infection last summer - went on to explain how proud he is of his children and how polite they are.

He added: "I am so proud of them because they're polite, as you said. They've been brought up to be polite, but they've been brought up, we've taken them everywhere, except when they went to school. So they're used to adults. If we have something, an occasion, down here, they come down, they come into the room, they introduce themselves, say hello, chat, and then they're gone after five minutes.

"They're great boys. They love their sports. They're just, I'm so proud of them. Yeah they have their moments. But, you know, who didn't? And I just, I do not regret stopping touring to spend time with them whatsoever. They are our life."