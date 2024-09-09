Sir Elton John's sons "worry" about his mortality.

Sir Elton John's sons worry about him getting older

The 77-year-old singer - who has Zachary, 13, and Elijah, 11, with husband David Furnish - admitted his kids are concerned about his advancing years and they all wish he could be around "forever".

In his new documentary 'Elton John: Never Too Late', the 'Rocket Man' singer said: "They think about my mortality. They worry about my mortality.

"Not so much David, but me.

"[They] love their daddy, so they want me to be around forever, [and] I would love to be around forever."

Elton - who retired from touring after his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' concert series ended in July 2023 - admitted he "doesn't think" he'll be around for some of the significant milestones in his sons' lives so is determined to spend as much time with them now as he can.

He said: "I want to see them have children and get married. I don't think I'm going to be around for that. Who knows? You never know.

"So that's why I want to use the best time — the best of my time — while I'm around.

"Time together is so wonderful and so precious."

Elton previously admitted it had taken him some time to "adjust" to life without touring.

He told 'Extra': “After you run around the world nonstop for practically your whole life, it did take a while [to adjust,] but we’re settling in now.”

But the 'Tiny Dancer' singer isn't slowing down as he's got a number of work projects in the pipeline, though he is enjoying being around his 61-year-old husband and their sons more.

He added: “We’re doing lots of creative things — musicals and stuff like that. I still have my finger on the pulse, running around. We're spending more time with our kids.”

The 'Your Song' hitmaker completed his 330-date tour in Sweden last July and told the audience that he may do "something else" in the to come but for the time being just wanted to "appreciate" time with his family.

He said: "I’ve had the most wonderful career, beyond belief.

“Fifty-two years of pure joy playing music. How lucky am I to play music?

“You know how much I love to play live. It’s been my lifeblood to play for you guys.

“You’ve been absolutely magnificent. I will never be touring again, but I may do something in the future — a one-off thing — but that’s miles away.

“I want to appreciate my family, my sons, my husband, everything. I’ve earned it.”