Sir Ian McKellen is dealing with emotional "residue" after falling off stage in June.

Sir Ian McKellen is physically recovered from his on-stage fall

The 85-year-old actor broke his wrist and chipped a vertebra when he tumbled during a performance of 'Player Kings' and while he is physically recovered from his injuries now, he still needs to work through his feelings.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's 'Today' programme, he said: I shall just keep at it as long as the legs and the lungs and the mind keep working.

“I’m physically recovered. I broke my wrist, which is what every kid who falls off his bike does, and that’s all right now. Chipped a little vertebra. Left a bit with a few aches and but not pains.

“It’s emotionally that I’ve got some residue that I’ve got to deal with … I think there’s something inside me that has to be calmed down. But I’m feeling fine.”

The 'Lord of the Rings' star admitted his injuries would have been worse if he hadn't been wearing a "fat suit" as part of his role.

He said: “I was playing Falstaff, who is a fat man, and I wore a fat suit to make me look fat – padded you see – no problem with ribs or my hips.”

Ian was terrified the fall would end his career.

He recalled: “I said to myself as I slid off the stage, ‘This is the end.’ Apparently I shouted out, ‘My neck is broken, I’m dying.’ I don’t remember saying that. So there was a lot going on in my head.

“It seemed to be the end of something, but it was the end of Falstaff.”

The veteran actor recently admitted he has "relived the fall" numerous times since it happened.

He told Saga magazine: "I’ve relived that fall countless times. It was horrible. I thought it was the end of something. It was very upsetting.

"The end didn’t mean my death, but it felt like the end of my participation in the play. It was just a bloody accident!"