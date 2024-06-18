Sir Ian McKellen is "looking forward to returning to work" after he was rushed to hospital on Monday (17.06.24).

Sir Ian McKellen is keen to return to work

The 85-year-old actor lost his footing and fell off stage while he was performing in 'Player Kings' at the Noel Coward Theatre in London - but McKellen has now taken to social media to reveal that he's on the road to recovery.

He wrote on X: "I want to thank everyone for their kind messages and support. Since the accident, during a performance of Player Kings last night, my injuries have been diagnosed and treated by a series of experts, specialists and nurses working for the National Health Service. To them, of course, I am hugely indebted. They have assured me that my recovery will be complete and speedy and I am looking forward to returning to work."

The veteran actor was taken to hospital after falling off stage, and the show was subsequently cancelled.

One audience member told the BBC that the incident was "very shocking".

Sandro Trapani added: "I really hope that he is going to be alright. As far as I saw, he was conscious because he was asking for assistance."

McKellen - who plays John Falstaff in the production - was in the midst of a fight scene when the incident occurred.

The veteran actor cried out in pain after he fell off stage and staff rushed to help him.

McKellen previously admitted that he was relishing the opportunity to star in the production.

He told the BBC earlier this year: "Actors who have taken on the role say it is verbally very challenging - it seems that the role was written for a particular actor and comedian in Shakespeare's time, so it's a bit like being given a script for Michael McIntyre."