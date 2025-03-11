Sir Ian McKellen "feels sorry" for celebrities who don't feel like they can come out as gay.

Sir Ian McKellen has urged gay actors to 'come out'

The 85-year-old actor - who publicly came out aged 48 in 1988 - has urged fellow performers not to keep their own sexuality a secret.

He told The Times newspaper: "I have never met anybody who came out who regretted it.

"I feel sorry for any famous person who feels they can’t come out. Being in the closet is silly — there’s no need for it.

"Don’t listen to your advisers, listen to your heart. Listen to your gay friends who know better. Come out. Get into the sunshine.”

The 'Lord of the Rings' icon noted there is yet to be an openly gay British Prime Minister, Premier League footballer or Oscar winning best actor.

However, he said: "In women’s sport it’s not an issue. I would imagine young footballers are probably, like actors, getting very bad advice from agents who are worried about their own incomes.

"But the first Premier League footballer to come out will become the most famous footballer in the world, with all the agencies begging for his name on their products.”

Sir Ian previously acknowledged how coming out as gay in the 1980s helped him forge meaningful connections with other people, and helped others experiencing similar struggles.

In an interview with the Huffington Post last year, he admitted he's "never been in the vanguard of change" and his role has been "really been supporting others who understood how to make change happen".

He added: "But I’m aware, because people tell me, that it was helpful to them in their own journey to read about, and be aware of, people like me and Michael Cashman and Stephen Fry, and so many others. We’re all connected aren’t we?

"One of the wonderful things about coming out was not just that one’s life changes totally for the better - because you’re being honest, at last, with yourself and with other people – but that you make connections with other people who have been through the same problems as you have yourself.

"And not just in this country – far away. So, to bear witness just by saying that you’re gay can be a wonderful help to people."