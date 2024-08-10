Sir Rod Stewart cancels more shows after contracting COVID

Sir Rod Stewart has been forced to cancel two more shows after contracting COVID-19.

The 79-year-old rocker has postponed two concerts, in Nevada and California, as he "recovers from a summer strain" of COVID.

A message on his Instagram on Friday (09.08.24) said: "We regret to announce that tonight's Rod Stewart concert in Stateline, NV and his August 10 show in Lincoln, CA have been postponed, as the singer recovers from a summer strain of Covid-19. The Lincoln, CA concert at Thunder Valley Casino will now be on August 18 and his concert at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys in Statateline, NV concert will now be August 20. Ticket holders should hold on to their tickets as they will be honored for the rescheduled shows."

This comes after Rod was "absolutely gutted" to cancel his 200th residency show in Las Vegas last week.

Rod has been performing his 'Rod Stewart: The Hits' concerts at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace since 2011 but was forced to pull out of the milestone gig just hours before he was due on stage after contracting strep throat, a bacterial infection.

Rod wrote on Instagram: "I'm desperately sorry to miss this 200th show celebration.

"Most people can work with strep throat but obviously not me. I'm absolutely gutted. I've been looking forward to this concert for so long.

"My deepest regrets for any inconvenience this has caused. Thankfully we'll now be returning in 2025 and I hope to see you all there."

The concert had been due to be the final night of the lengthy residency, but shortly before it was cancelled, the 'Maggie May' hitmaker announced a string of new dates for next spring.

He wrote on social media: "Vegas, I’m having too much fun for this to end so we are coming back for an encore!

"Don’t miss The Encore Shows Las Vegas Residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace March 12-22 May 29-June 8! Tickets on sale Monday at 10amPT!(sic)"

Rod turns 80 in January, and while he recently acknowledged his "days are numbered", he pledged to continue enjoying life as much as possible.

He told The Sun newspaper: "I'm aware my days are numbered but I've got no fear. We have all got to pass on at some point, so we are all in the same basket. I am going to be enjoying myself for these last few years as much as I can. I say few — probably another 15. I can do that easy mate, easy."