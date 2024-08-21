Sir Rod Stewart is in "embarrassingly wonderful health" following a brush with COVID-19.

Sir Rod Stewart has insisted he's not dying

The 79-year-old music legend came down with the bug over the summer and it prompted him to cancel a series of shows in the US sparking worry among fans as it came shortly after he declared his "days are numbered" in a candid interview, but Rod has now insisted he's fighting fit again.

He told The Sun newspaper: "I appear to have been grossly misunderstood in that interview. When I said, ‘My days are numbered’, it was purely in jest. Aren’t everybody’s days numbered?

"I am in embarrassingly wonderful health and enjoying life to the full. I am not dying, as far as I know."

The singer - who turns 80 in January - previously told the same publication: "I'm aware my days are numbered but I've got no fear. We have all got to pass on at some point, so we are all in the same basket. I am going to be enjoying myself for these last few years as much as I can. I say few - probably another 15. I can do that easy mate, easy."

In the new interview, the star went on to add: "Life is good and I have a lot of life to live, but I could still get knocked down by a No9 bus in the Charing Cross Road next week. All our days are numbered, but we just don’t know when."

Rod added also explained he's currently fit and healthy as he's working hard with his personal trainer because he wants to be able to run 100 metres in less than 18 seconds - revealing he is exercising "three or four times a week".

The singer was able to return to the stage earlier this month to play shows in California which were rescheduled due to his COVID battle. He told The Sun the postponement was "extremely unfortunate" but he's planing to play the cancelled Las Vegas shows next year.

After cancelling the dates in Sin City, Rod explained his troubles to fans in a post on Instagram ,writing: "Most people can work with strep throat but obviously not me. I'm absolutely gutted."