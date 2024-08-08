Sir Rod Stewart was "absolutely gutted" to cancel his 200th residency show due to illness on Wednesday (07.08.24).

The 79-year-old rocker has been performing his 'Rod Stewart: The Hits' concerts at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace since 2011 but was forced to pull out of the milestone gig just hours before he was due on stage after contracting strep throat, a bacterial infection.

Rod wrote on Instagram: "I'm desperately sorry to miss this 200th show celebration.

"Most people can work with strep throat but obviously not me. I'm absolutely gutted. I've been looking forward to this concert for so long.

"My deepest regrets for any inconvenience this has caused. Thankfully we'll now be returning in 2025 and I hope to see you all there."

The concert had been due to be the final night of the lengthy residency, but shortly before it was cancelled, the 'Maggie May' hitmaker announced a string of new dates for next spring.

He wrote on social media: "Vegas, I’m having too much fun for this to end so we are coming back for an encore!

"Don’t miss The Encore Shows Las Vegas Residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace March 12-22 May 29-June 8! Tickets on sale Monday at 10amPT!(sic)"

Rod turns 80 in January, and while he recently acknowledged his "days are numbered", he pledged to continue enjoying life as much as possible.

He told The Sun newspaper: "I'm aware my days are numbered but I've got no fear. We have all got to pass on at some point, so we are all in the same basket. I am going to be enjoying myself for these last few years as much as I can. I say few — probably another 15. I can do that easy mate, easy."

And though the 'You Wear It Well' singer can't party like he used to, he admitted he still enjoys plenty of wild nights out with his band.

He said: "I'm not like I was in the '70s and '80s and I can't stay up all night, get drunk and go mad and still have a voice just like that. Nowadays I have to protect my voice before and after every show.

"The older you get, the more you have to do that. Water has a hell of a lot to do with it. But no, you think I just have water on my rider?

"You’re talking to Rod Stewart here, mate. We go mad after every show. There are 13 of us, six women, really great musicians and I make them drink. We absolutely love it.

"Before the show I have a quick Bacardi which I am trying to convince myself is good for my voice.

"After a show we all get stuck into the Martinis. Most bands all go home and go to bed but we don’t. We have a big old party.”