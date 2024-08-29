Sir Rod Stewart insists there is “absolutely no rift” between him and his wife.

The ‘Maggie May’ rocker, 79, spoke about their relationship on Thursday (29.08.24) in the wake of rumours he and his partner Penny Lancaster, 53, were going through a rocky patch over an apparent dispute over whether they should be based in the US.

He said on Instagram: “We wanted to put the record straight. There is absolutely no rift between Penny and I and no disagreement over where we should reside, in fact it’s the opposite.

“We moved permanently back to our beloved Britain a year ago but are fortunate to also have homes in different countries, which we love to visit.

“Originally we did think it made sense to sell our house in LA, but having spent a wonderful time there this summer with family and friends during my Vegas residency we realised that it makes sense to keep our house there.

“Two of my eldest children still live in Celtic House (Rod’s LA home.)

“Penny and I could not be more in love with each other after 27 glorious years. “Please trust me on this... there’s no disharmony in our marriage.”

The singer signed off his post with the line: “Rod ‘a very lucky man’ Stewart.”

A report stated Rod and Penny had differences after the singer reportedly did a U-turn on apparent plans to sell his $74 million mansion in Beverly Hills mansion and move back to his native Britain full-time.

London-born Rod has just extended his Las Vegas residency.

Former swimwear model Penny, who was born in Essex, met the rocker in 1999 when she performed as part of his band and while he was still married to his second wife Rachel Hunter.

Rachel, 54, and Rod separated the same year and divorced in 2006.

The singer is a father of eight children by different five women, with his kids aged from 59 to 13.

His kids are daughter Sarah Streeter, 59, Kimberly, 43, Ruby, 35, and Renee, 30, and sons Sean, 42, and Liam, 28, as well as Alastair, 18, and 13-year-old Aiden.

Rod also has three grandchildren – Delilah, 12, and 15-month-olds Otis and Louie.