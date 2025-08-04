Sir Roger Daltrey is "not entirely comfortable" with his knighthood.

The Who star was made a Sir in King Charles' Birthday Honours in May and the 81-year-old rocker fears he's now part of a "weird club" but he's hoping his new title will help "open doors" for his charity work, which include his annual concert series benefiting the Teenage Cancer Trust.

He told The Times newspaper: "It [the knighthood] is weird. But it’s great for the charity, so I accept it on behalf of all the unsung heroes who have helped me with it. It will open doors ...

"Of course, but the honours system is in desperate need of updating. It’s a weird club to be a part of and I’m not entirely comfortable with it.

"Still, I’m not going to be here much longer. If I live another 10 years it will be way past anyone in my family, and it’s important for Teenage Cancer Trust to continue."

After the honour was announced in May, Daltrey released a statement declaring he was accepting it on behalf of all the "unsung heroes" who have a part to play in the Teenage Cancer Trust.

He said: "It is a wonderful honour for me and especially for Teenage Cancer Trust. I accept this award not only for myself but on behalf of all the unsung heroes who have given their energy towards making the Teenage Cancer Trust the success it has become.

"The likes of The Who and their fans, Angie Jenkison, Lindsay Hughes, Des Murphy, Rob Ballantine and the late Chris York are some of many who have done so much to elevate the charity, to the point where it now has 28 specialist units in NHS hospitals across the UK."

Other stars to receive nods this year included David Beckham, who received a knighthood for services to sport and charity and called it a "truly humbling honour".

Elaine Paige - who is best known for her lengthy career in musical theatre - was also awarded a Damehood for her services to music and charity and declared was "thrilled and surprised" when she heard about the honour.