Sir Roger Moore's cigar box is being auctioned off.

Sir Roger Moore as James Bond

The James Bond legend - who died from lung cancer in 2017 aged 89 - kept the cigar humidor in his office at Pinewood Studios, Iver Heath, Buckinghamshire, England, when filming the spy flicks.

Accompanying the box is a note from Sir Roger's personal assistant, which was signed in 2017 and reads: "This is to confirm that this cigar box belonged to Sir Roger Moore, back in the days when he smoked!"

As well as this, three Havana cigars from Roger's collection are contained within the box. It is expected to be hammered off at a price between £5,000 and £8,000 early next month.

Andrew Ewbank, from Ewbank's Auctions, is quoted as saying: "This is yet another extraordinary and unique set of 007 memorabilia presented to eager fans for the first time.

"We have been waiting years now to hear who will fill Daniel Craig’s shoes in one of the most popular and iconic roles in cinema history, and it’s clear that the appetite for everything 007 has not diminished at all."

Another item set to fetch for a high price is a limited edition 6 x 5 inches 'Corgi 269 and Mettoy' toy car.

The car - which comes in a gold-coloured box - was inspired by the Moore 1977 Bond film, 'The Spy Who Loved Me'.

Photo contact sheets and negatives from 1973 that star Moore - who appeared in seven of the globally successful movies, from 'Live and Let Die' in 1973, to 'A View to a Kill' in 1985 - before he landed the role of the British Secret Service agent are also going up for auction.

A boxed action figure of Sean Connery as the character from Ian Fleming's 12 novels and two short-story collections is also up for grabs.

People can bid online from March 5, via ewbankauctions.co.uk.