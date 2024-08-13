Skai Jackson was reportedly arrested after a fight with her boyfriend.

Skai Jackson 'arrested in LA'

The former 'Jessie' star was arrested for domestic violence after police officers were called to Universal CityWalk in Los Angeles when security spotted Skai, 22, and her boyfriend arguing.

TMZ reports that Skai reportedly pushed her boyfriend "more than once" and the couple were detained by security until law enforcement arrived.

Both Skai and her boyfriend denied a physical fight and are said to have told officers that they were engaged and expecting a baby.

However, after deputies reviewed the security footage and saw evidence of pushing, Jackson was arrested for "misdemeanor domestic battery", cited and released a few hours later.

TMZ added that the case will be reviewed by the Los Angeles. County District Attorney's Office to decide if charges are warranted.

Skai and her unnamed partner have previously kept their relationship out of the public eye.

Meanwhile, Skai recently opened up about her relationship with her 'Jessie' co-stars Debby Ryan, Peyton List and Karan Brar, admitting it is hard to keep up with everyone but they are still close.

She told E! News: "I feel like we're all living different types of lives. A lot of us don't even live in the same state so it's hard to see each other. But they're doing so many amazing, great things that I'm really proud of them. We definitely check up on each other.

"For me, I had a great experience. I got to learn a lot being in the industry at a young age, being able to have opportunities I feel like probably the average kid wouldn't be able to. My mom, she's always kept me humble. All my friends always keep me humble and that's really important. I feel like when you have that great support system, you cannot go wrong."