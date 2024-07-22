Slash has been left devastated by the death of his stepdaughter.

The Guns 'N Roses guitarist had announced on Sunday (21.07.24) that he was pulling out of four shows on his 'S.E.R.P.E.N.T.' festival tour due to "unforeseen circumstances" and hours later, he revealed he and his partner Meegan Hodges were mourning the loss of 25-year-old Lucy-Bleu Knight.

He wrote on Instagram: "Lucy-Bleu Knight (December 6, 1998), beloved daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight, stepdaughter of Samantha Somers Knight and Slash, sister of Scarlet Knight, stepsister of London and Cash Hudson, passed away peacefully in Los Angeles, CA on July 19, 2024.

"Lucy-Bleu was an incredibly talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming, lovable, sweet soul.

"The family asks for privacy at this time and requests that social media speculation be kept to a minimum as they grieve and process this devastating loss."

A number of Slash's famous friends offered their condolences.

His GNR bandmate Duff McKagan's wife Susan commented: "words cannot express our deepest sympathy and condolences. love you all so much (sic)"

Dave Grohl's daughter Violet posted: "My heart hurts for you guys. all the love to your family rn.(sic)"

And Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea wrote: "Oh man, god bless.(sic)"

Slash first dated Meegan in 1989 before they went their separate ways, rekindling their romance in 2015.

His partner - who had Lucy with Mark Knight - shared the same statement on her own Instagram account.

She also wrote: "I love you."

It is currently unknown how Lucy-Bleu died.

Hours before making the sad announcement, the 58-year-old musician had announced he was pulling out of some forthcoming concerts.

A message shared on social media stated: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, the S.E.R.P.E.N.T tour regrettably has to cancel the below performances. Refunds will be available at points of purchase.

"The S.E.R.P.E.N.T tour will resume in Toronto on July 28, 2024 at Budweiser Stage. We love our fans and apologize for any inconvenience this has caused."

The cancelled dates include a show in Cincinnati on Monday (22.07.24), followed by dates in Interlochen, Huber Heights, and Windsor.