Slash’s stepdaughter took her own life.

The Guns N’ Roses guitarist was left devastated when Lucy-Bleu Knight - the daughter of his long-term partner Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight - passed away aged 25 on 19 July, and the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office has officially ruled her passing to be due to hydrogen sulfide toxicity, and stated the "manner of death is suicide".

The coroner’s office told the New York Post newspaper: “Ms. Knight was found unresponsive in a private residence on July 19 by law enforcement conducting a welfare check. Death was pronounced at 1500 hours.

“An examination was performed by a deputy medical examiner on July 22. The cause of death was certified on August 29.”

Slash, 59, recently declared his heart to be "permanently fractured" in the wake of his stepdaughter's passing.

He wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of Lucy-Bleu: “My heart is permanently fractured. I will never ever stop missing you and remembering what a beacon of happiness, laughter, creativity and beauty you have always been. And still are.

“The brightest light in the lives of so many that loved you so much. I find solace in the hope that you are at peace now. I will love you eternally.”

Slash announced Lucy-Bleu’s death on July 22, after telling fans a day earlier he was pulling out of four shows on his ‘S.E.R.P.E.N.T.’ festival tour due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

He wrote on his Instagram Story at the time: “Lucy-Bleu Knight (December 6, 1998), beloved daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight, stepdaughter of Samantha Somers Knight and Slash, sister of Scarlet Knight, stepsister of London and Cash Hudson, passed away peacefully in Los Angeles, California, on July 19, 2024.

“Lucy-Bleu was an incredibly talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming, lovable, sweet soul.

“The family asks for privacy at this time and requests that social media speculation be kept to a minimum as they grieve and process this devastating loss.”