Slash’s tragic stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight appears to have scheduled a haunting final Instagram post before her death.

The 58-year-old ‘November Rain’ rocker announced on the platform early on Monday (22.07.24) “talented” Lucy-Bleu Knight had died on Friday aged 25 – and hours later a photo and disturbing message went live on her account on the site.

Fans have been left shocked by a new selfie with a disturbing caption appeared Lucy-Bleu’s Instagram page appearing on her account three hours after her famous stepfather confirmed her passing.

She said alongside a picture of herself staring away from the camera with a pensive look on her face: “Whether I made you feel excluded, manipulated/controlled you, told you to quit your day job from the comfort of being financially supported by my parents, or drowned real issues in toxic positivity – I am sorry.

“Countless missed opportunities and connections due to a disgustingly big ego, insecure heart, and fear of being vulnerable.

“May my soul learn to evolve from my poor job at being Lucy-Bleu. Peace.”

Fans in her comments section speculated she had scheduled the post before dying.

The Daily Mail reported the caption had been edited since it was posted, but it is unclear who edited it or what they changed.

One of her followers said in the comments section: “I can’t believe you can schedule a post. This has to be so shocking and hard for her loved ones. I'm so sorry to all who adored her. This sucks.”

Slash – real name Saul Hudson – said Lucy-Bleu “passed away peacefully” on Friday (19.07.24) in a statement shared to her Instagram Stories, in which he added: “Lucy-Bleu Knight (December 6, 1998), beloved daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight, stepdaughter of Samantha Somers Knight and Slash, sister of Scarlet Knight, stepsister of London and Cash Hudson, passed away peacefully in Los Angeles, California, on July 19, 2024.

“Lucy-Bleu was an incredibly talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming, lovable, sweet soul.

“The family asks for privacy at this time and requests that social media speculation be kept to a minimum as they grieve and process this devastating loss.”

Slash dated Lucy-Bleu’s mother Meegan Hodges, 55, in 1989 before they got together again in 2015.

Meegan had her late daughter with her ex, Mark Knight and her cause of her death remains unknown.

A day before announcing Lucy-Bleu’s death Slash told fans he was pulling out of four shows on his ‘S.E.R.P.E.N.T.’ festival tour due to “unforeseen circumstances”