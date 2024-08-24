Sid Wilson was left with "serious burns" to his face and arms after causing a fire whilst working on his and partner Kelly Osbourne's farm.

Kelly Osbourne was by her partner Sid's bedside with their young son Sidney

The Slipknot rocker, 47, has reassured his fans he's going to be "OK" - but he's been left with some "pretty bad" burns after setting fire to a burn pile.

In a video update from his hospital bed, he said: "Hi everybody, I had an explosion in my face. I'm ok, I'm gonna be ok, but I did have some serious burns to my face and my arms. I'm singed everywhere. Eyebrows are singed. My mouth is blistered. My arms [are] pretty bad. Both of my arms."

Sid's girlfriend Kelly, 39, was sat near to him with their young son Sidney on her lap as she explained what happened.

She said on her Instagram Story: "This is why you don't f*** with burn piles.

"He literally set himself on fire and exploded everything."

Sid insisted he will be fit to tour no matter what.

He said: "I'm gonna be alright and I don't care what it takes, I'm gonna see you on tour."

The musician also issued a warning to anyone who thinks they can risk messing with fire.

He said: "Everyone out there, be really safe when you're messing with fire.

"It's something I've dealt with tons of times, and of course, the one time I second guess and go, 'Oh I'll be alright...'"