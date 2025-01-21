Robert Pattinson can identify his daughter by her smell.

Robert Pattinson has a 10-month-old daughter

The 38-year-old actor - whose partner Suki Waterhouse gave birth to their first child in March 2024 - admitted he never understood why people talked about a baby's scent until he had his own little girl and he thinks she smells "incredible" and distinctive.

He laughed to Vogue.com: “I remember people used to be like, 'Oh, don’t you like the smell of babies?', but I thought they were just smelling the baby powder.

“But then I had a baby, and I was like ‘My baby smells incredible.’

"There's something there, I can identify her. She doesn't smell like other babies.”

The 'Mickey 17' actor also spoke of his fear he was "going to die" while filming his new ad for Dior Homme fragrance because he had to ride a motorcycle on a beach.

He said: “I learned how to ride a motorcycle for 'Batman', so when Dior asked if I could ride, I said yeah. Well, I could sort of ride a motorcycle-ish.

"But even trying to even start a motorcycle in wet sand is literally impossible. I just thought, ‘I’m going to die on this.'

“If the Dior man can do this easily, well it's very impressive."

And while he may be happy to tackle stunts on film, Robert admitted he is much more risk-averse in real life and is a very cautious driver.

He said: “I'm very anxiety-prone, I don't like driving fast in real life at all. I can't even parallel park! I need it to be valet-only like in 'Clueless'.

"But there's something about my pride that comes out when I'm being filmed. All of a sudden, I'm like ‘Yeah, I can drive 120 miles an hour through this tiny little gap.’”

Suki, 32, recently praised the 'Batman' actor as "the greatest" dad.

Speaking to Access Hollywood on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York in September, she said of her partner: “He’s the greatest.

“I’ve had the best day with her today and showing her around New York City is heaven.

“It’s the best. And it’s just getting more and more fun.”

Asked which parent she is most like, Suki replied: “I don’t know. It’s just always changing. She has such a sweet nature. It’s really sweet to see.”