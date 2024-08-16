'Saturday Night Live' alum Victoria Jackson's cancer has returned and is "inoperable".

Victoria Jackson claims she likely has less than two years to live

The 65-year-old actress has revealed doctors have given her a "magic pill" that could give her 34.8 months.

In a heartbreaking caption to an Instagram video update, she wrote: “Cancer Update: I have 34.8 months to live if I don’t get hit by a meteor, shot by a MAGA hater, get Covid again or WWIII breaks out."

In the 'Is The Cancer Back?' series, she said surgeons “cannot operate and cut out the marble in my chest that is laying on my windpipe, and eventually would suffocate me to death.”

The pill contains Ribociclib, which they hope will "shrink" the tumour.

Victoria's bucket list includes meeting her grandchildren.

She said: “I’d like to see my grandson born — his name is Jimmy — in October and get to know him a little. And I would like to see my daughter Aubrey have a baby."

The 'Sabrina , the Teenage Witch' actress was diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2016.

And in a video update earlier this month, she shared: “Okay, I’m trying to see if my marble that they found in my lung is cancer or not."

She captioned the clip: “It’s cancer! Back from 9 years ago!”

After leaving 'SNL' after a tenure that lasted from 1986 to 1992, Victoria spent the rest of the 1990s making guest appearances on shows such as 'The X-Files' and 'Sabrina, the Teenage Witch' before taking a long hiatus from acting and only returning to screens in 2012.