Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi is determined to "get healthier".

The 36-year-old TV star has revealed via TikTok that she's embarked on a weight-loss journey - but her efforts were recently undermined when she got drunk and indulged on some of her favourite snacks.

The 'Jersey Shore' star - who has Lorenzo, 11, Giovanna, nine, and Angelo, five, with husband Jionni LaValle - said on TikTok: "POV working your a** off all week to lose 5 lbs only to ruin it drunk last night ordering fried pickles and cheese fries. (sic)"

One of Snooki's followers subsequently encouraged her not to worry about her weight.

They said: "You’re way too blessed to be spending your whole life worrying about your weight!!! You look great. Eat those fried pickles!!! (sic)"

Then, Snooki clarified that she just wants to be healthier.

The reality TV star said: "Not worrying! Just trying to get healthier [crying emoji] (sic)"

Earlier this year, Snooki insisted that she's grown to accept her body, after struggling with an eating disorder during her younger years.

She told E! News: "In high school, I suffered from an eating disorder - not eating, anorexic. Cheerleading did that to me.

"But then I just felt so confident in myself. I was like, ‘You know what? Whatever, I don't care what size I am. As long as I'm happy and I'm enjoying life, I don't really care.'"

Snooki explained that she's learned to accept her body and her fluctuating weight.

She reflected: "When I went on ['Jersey Shore'], that's kind of where my mindset was at because I wasn't at my thinnest. And my body fluctuates so much because I'm so short. So like gaining five pounds looks 25 pounds on me because I'm only 4'9" So it's hard to maintain, especially after three kids."