Snoop Dogg has become the co-owner of Swansea City AFC.

The 53-year-old rap star has invested in the Welsh soccer team, with Snoop admitting that he's "proud to be part of Swansea City".

He said in a statement: "My love of football is well known, but it feels special to me that I make my move into club ownership with Swansea City.

"The story of the club and the area really struck a chord with me. This is a proud, working-class city and club. An underdog that bites back, just like me.

"I’m proud to be part of Swansea City. I am going to do all I can to help the club, and I look forward to getting to know all my YJBS."

Swansea City's ownership group plans to use Snoop's celebrity status to increase the profile of the team.

The ownership group said in a statement: "To borrow a phrase from Snoop’s back catalogue, this announcement is the next episode for Swansea City as we seek to create new opportunities to boost the club’s reach and profile.

"Snoop’s colossal global fanbase and audience will certainly help us do that, and he has made clear to us throughout this process just how excited he is at the prospect of joining the club.

"Snoop has openly shared his love of football and his desire to be involved in the game, and we expect his involvement to support us putting as competitive a team as possible out on the field.

"During our conversations Snoop spoke about having worn many football shirts without ever having felt a club to be the right fit for him. We are delighted that putting on a Swansea shirt has proven to be that right fit."

Meanwhile, Swansea City chief executive Tom Gorringe is "delighted" to have joined forces with the rap legend.

Tom said: "His enjoyment and love of football is well documented, and he has often spoken of a desire to get more involved in the sport. We are delighted he believes that being part of Swansea City is the right way to realise that ambition.

"Dogg is passionate about this project and helping us continue to raise the profile of the club to as wide an audience as possible."