Snoop Dogg refuses to wear skinny jeans as he fears he’ll never be able to get them off.

Snoop Dogg refuses to wear skinny jeans as he fears he’ll never be able to get them off

The rapper, 52, has become known for his flamboyant fashion sense with the rapper working with his stylist and designer Talia Coles for years to create his distinct – and usually extremely baggy – looks.

He told People about how he would never be persuaded to experiment with how skinny jeans looked on him: “I’m skinny, so it’s going to be a problem getting in and out of these mother******, so please don’t.

“There’s a certain limit to the skinny, you know what I’m saying?

“We can’t do that, because I can’t have nobody helping me take my pants off like this, ‘Pull it off for me.’

“We ain’t doing that. We are not doing that.”

Father-of-four Snoop – born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr – added about working with his stylist Talia: “We work together as a great team of ideas and she understands fashion, fabric, she understands my look, my style.

“So it’s easy to work with somebody who can take your ideas and then bring them to life, not just on paper but on your body.

“She understands me. So we don’t ever clash.

“For example, if I was to do a shoot for Louis Vuitton or Gucci, I would have her go get with them so they wouldn’t pull out something flamboyant that I definitely wouldn’t wear because they like to be experimental in those ads.

“And we don’t experiment. We bring the fly to the ad. You give us that wardrobe and watch what we do with it.”

Snoop recently showed off a string of garish outfits while stepping in as a commentator for NBC at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

He sported a series of custom T-shirts emblazoned with faces of Olympic heroes including gymnast Simone Biles and tennis player Coco Gauff.

Snoop told Vogue’s video series ‘In the Bag’ about his accessories obsession:

“I love bags, backpacks, handbags, tote bags. I’m not gonna call it a man purse ’cause it ain’t.

“I think I got less than a thousand, more than five hundred.”