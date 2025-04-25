Snoop Dogg's granddaughter is home from hospital.

The 'Gin and Juice' hitmaker's daughter Cori Broadus and her fiance Wayne Deuce welcomed their first child into the world on 28 February while she was only 25 weeks pregnant, but after being under the care of a NICU, the tot has been allowed to go home with her family.

Speaking to E! News, Snoop - who also has sons Cordé, 30, and Cordell, 28, with wife Shante Broadus, as well as son Julian, 26, with Laurie Helmond - said: “That’s my baby, Tiny C. She just brought home my granddaughter.”

Snoop is looking forward to celebrating 25-year-old Cori's first Mother's Day next month.

He added: “Hopefully we're gonna do something special. You know what we do, we spontaneous in my house. What we try to do is keep love in the air seven days a week. So, no matter if it's Mother's Day or not, we always got love in there.”

After announcing she had given birth, Cori admitted she had "cried and cried" after she had been urged to undergo a caesarian section due to a medical issue.

Cori wrote on Instagram alongside a black-and-white photo of her baby girl's foot: “The princess arrived at 6 months.

“I’ve cried and cried, I’ve compared and compared, blaming myself that I wasn’t able to give her all that she needed. But no matter what God always shows me that I’m His Child!

“Baby girl came at 25 weeks today and she’s perfect as ever! Thank You God for getting me this far no matter the odds that are constantly thrown against me [prayer emoji]. (sic)"

The reality star also took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of herself on the operating table.

She wrote: "1st c-section was success:) s/o to the man up above."

And in a second post, she explained doctors had warned her she was developing HELLP syndrome, which is described as a "life-threatening pregnancy complication usually considered to be a variant of preeclampsia".

Cori wrote: "Got to the doctors yesterday thinking I just had a bad case of gas... Whole time I was developing "HELLP SYNDROME" which is very severe nd can even cause death if untreated.. doctors told me thank you for coming and if I would've waited a few more days it would've been really bad.

"Ladies please listen to your bodies and don't believe everything you see on TIK TOK (talking to myself lowkey) (sic)"

In January 2024, Cori - who was diagnosed with autoimmune condition lupus as a child and has battled with depression - was hospitalised after suffering a stroke at 'The Underdoggs' premiere.