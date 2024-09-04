Charlie Sheen's ex-wife Brooke Mueller admits her alcohol addiction had a "devastating" impact on her relationships.

Brooke Mueller revealed ex-husband Charlie Sheen's former wife Denise Richards has been a real help to her through her sobriety journey

Brooke has 15-year-old twins Bob and Max with the 'Platoon' star - whom she was married to from 2002 to 2006 - and he has daughters, Lola, 19, and Sami, 20, with former Bond girl Denise Richards, and Brooke has described their "modern family as "pretty unique".

The 47-year-old actress has been sober for nine months and admitted she and the 59-year-old actor and Denise, 53, "get along" when she isn't drinking.

She told the 'Hollywood Raw' podcast: “We have a fantastic relationship, and we have this pretty unique modern family over here where Charlie and I both live. And my kids are great."

Brooke moved the twins to Utah after they were put in Denise's care, but she insists she has never had a problem with her.

She said: “It was not always good.

"The reason why our relationship wasn't good, it didn't have to do with Denise, it was my addiction.

“And that's why all these relationships I've had with Denise or Charlie, or my mother, or anyone, they're great when I'm sober, but then you can sully it all up, unfortunately. And this is the devastating thing about addiction is that it affects everybody, not just the addict.”

Brooke admits she has been a "nightmare" in the past and is grateful to Denise for looking after her children when she wasn't able, and she has continued to support her on her journey to sobriety.

She said: “It's like I have that Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde thing, so it really wasn't anything she did.

“She actually did step up and tried to step up, and was very helpful.

“In fact, she was really helpful with me recently too, last year.”

Brooke admits she is lucky to be coming out the other side of addiction and has a supportive group around her.

She added: "A lot of people at my level of addiction don't make it. In fact, most people don't. I worked really hard. It has not been easy. I am sober.

“I do work a programme. I do believe in the Twelve Steps. I have a fantastic sober community here in Malibu of some great women, and set meetings that I go to."