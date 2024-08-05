Machine Gun Kelly has been sober for almost a year.

The 34-year-old star has opened up about his sobriety journey, revealing that he hasn't had any alcohol in almost 12 months.

During an appearance on the 'Dumb Blonde' podcast, he shared: "I’m completely sober from everything. I don’t drink anymore. I haven’t drank since last August."

Kelly actually spent time in rehab following his European tour in 2023.

The rapper explained: "I didn’t tell anybody outside of the [people] closest to me.

"That was my first time I ever went to rehab. They just gave me so many ways to operate the body and show where this anger is coming from and methods to quell it."

Kelly subsequently acknowledged that his sobriety journey is a "constant tightrope walk".

He said: "I met with a lot of psychiatrists, some who gave up on me and many therapists who did the same. But I ended up falling into an awareness of what my condition is and have made peace with it. It’s a constant tightrope walk."

Kelly is engaged to movie star Megan Fox, and an insider recently revealed that they have "discussed having a baby".

The 38-year-old actress wore a baby bump in her partner's 'Lonely Road' music video, and having children is something that the loved-up couple have already talked about.

The insider told Us Weekly: "Although they have discussed having a baby, this was just for MGK’s music video."

Prior to that, a source revealed that the celebrity duo - who have had plenty of ups and downs in their romance - were "trying to work through their issues".

The insider said: "Megan and Colson have had a very up and down relationship. They are great one day and then fighting with each other the next."