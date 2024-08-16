Sofia Richie doesn't want to forget anything about the precious moments she shares with her baby girl.

Sofia Richie has opened up about adjusting to life with a newborn

The 25-year-old model - who is the daughter of singer Lionel Richie and his ex-wife Diane Alexander - and her husband Elliot Grainge, 30, welcomed a daughter named Eloise Samantha in May, and the new mom is savouring up all the memories.

She told The Wall Street Journal: “It’s really good for me mentally to journal. And I actually found out I’m a scrapbook girl.

“I wrote everything down in a scrapbook for Eloise, just things I didn’t want to forget.”

On making the most of the time she has with the little one, she said: “I wake up around 6am and go see my daughter.

“I have a little morning routine with her: We wake up, she eats, we have a bit of playtime before her first nap at 8am.”

Eloise

Sofia is learning to be "more flexible" in her schedule but it's not always easy.

She explained: “The first four weeks, I was with her 24 hours a day.

“Now she’s gotten to an age where I have her on a sleep schedule, so she’s taking a lot of 90-minute naps throughout the day. My life and everything that I need to get done have to happen within those 90 minutes.”

She added: “I’m a very scheduled, organised person. I’m very type A, clean and organised.

“But I’ve also learned that I don’t have to be that way, because when you have a baby, all of that kind of goes out the window. I’ve learned that I’m more flexible than I think.”

Sofia is prioritising her daughter over work.

She said: “Now as a mom, I think I’ll create some more boundaries.

“If I’ve gotta go to fashion week, then she’s going to pack her bags and come with me. If she can’t, then I’m not going to be able to make it.”