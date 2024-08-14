Sofia Vergara is "enjoying life" with Dr Justin Saliman.
The 52-year-old actress began dating the orthopedic surgeon back in 2023 and Sofia has admitted that she's currently having a great time in her personal life and her professional life.
She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I'm enjoying life, I'm so grateful to the people around me."
The Emmy-nominated actress is excited for the new season of 'America's Got Talent' and reuniting with her co-stars, Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell.
The Hollywood star shared: "I'm grateful for summer, for the nomination, and now just for 'America's Got Talent'.
"I'm excited to see Simon, Heidi, all of them!"
Sofia was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, for playing Griselda Blanco in the hit series 'Griselda'.
And the actress has revealed that she feels "very thankful" for the recognition.
Sofia said: "I am so thankful, because, you know, it was a lot of work and it was something that was so new for me.
"I thought the show was gonna get nominated, I wasn't expecting a nomination for me, so I'm very thankful."
Meanwhile, Sofia previously claimed that she can't be too "picky" about who she dates.
The actress - who split from Joe Manganiello in 2023 - revealed that she was open-minded about who she dates.
Sofia told PEOPLE: "I mean, it’s already hard for a 50-something-year-old woman to find someone. I’m not going to be now picky about, 'Oh, he can only be a doctor. Oh, he can only be an astronaut.' No, I mean, I’m not that picky."
Sofia has also learned that love can be a "tricky" thing.
The actress - who married Joe in 2015 - explained: "You never know what the future is going to bring.
"You need to always give the best that you can, be the best person to the other person."
