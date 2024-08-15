Sofía Vergara has told her former ‘Modern Family’ co-star Ed O’Neill not to “die” before they get a chance to have a show reunion.

The 52-year-old actress became a household name playing Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in the ABC sitcom from 2009 to 2020 and has now said she would love to star in a comeback of the show.

She told Variety about the ongoing joke she has with her former onscreen husband Jay Pritchett – played by 78-year-old Ed – about a possible return to the show: “(I recently told him), ‘You look f****** old’. I always joke with him, ‘Ed, don’t die. Because if we do the sequel, it will take some time, and you’re the oldest of us. You can’t be dead!’”

Sofia added instead of a full series comeback for ‘Modern Family’ she would prefer if the cast got together for a “TV movie” version of the show – adding: “It’d be so much fun.”

Sofia last November got the show’s cast together for their first reunion since the series ended in 2020, with everyone but actor Ty Burrell, 56, turning up for the occasion.

She told People after the get-together: “It was very special. The day before I came from the Bahamas, and today I had this (reunion), so I’m exhausted, but it was so worth it.

“(It was) the first time we had all seen each other in almost four years… (it was) very exciting for all of us.”

Along with Sofia, stars Ed, Julie Bowen, Sarah Hyland, Eric Stonestreet, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ariel Winter, Rico Rodriguez, Nolan Gould and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons turned up – as well as showrunners Chris Lloyd and Steve Levitan.

Sofia went on about the reunion: “It’s amazing, because we’re always connected.

“Even though we haven’t seen each other in so long, it felt like we just left the set in 2020.”