Sofia Vergara has explained why it was important to hide her natural curves for her titular role in 'Griselda'.

Sofia Vergara 'wrapped' her body so it wouldn't 'jiggle' on set of 'Griselda'

The 52-year-old actress stars as drugs boss Griselda Blanco in the Netflix series and revealed she "wrapped" her body so it wouldn't "jiggle".

She told Variety: “I didn’t want the bouncing that is natural for Latin women to show. I would have to wrap myself so that my butt wouldn’t jiggle.

“I had to wear a really bad bra.

I had to cover my arms, because I have very skinny arms, and you don’t look threatening when you have this stupid little arm.”

On her appeal not being skin deep, Sofia insisted: “She was maybe not a Barbie doll, but the real Griselda Blanco had something."

The 'Modern Family' star spent several hours in hair and makeup.

She told 'The Kelly Clarkson Show': “It was a lot. They did a lot to me.

“It was teeth, it was wig, it was nose. It was plastic from here to here.”

Sofia had wanted to work on the project for many years but didn't think it was right to do so while the cartel head - who was shot dead in 2012 aged 69 - was still alive.

She explained at June's Netflix FYSEE's 'A Conversation with Sofia Vergara' event in Los Angeles: "I started working, finding out more information about her, hiring writers, investigating, but she was still alive.

"She was released from jail and she was living in Medellin [Colombia]. And I'm like, I can't do that project right now with this woman that was a monster, destroyed lives, her family's life, her kid's life, and I'm gonna make a movie and now she's out of jail."

She quipped: "So I had to wait for her to die."