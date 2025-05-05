Anna Faris' 12-year-old son has pushed her "out of [her] comfort zone".

The 48-year-old actress - who has Jack with her ex-husband Chris Pratt - has revealed that her son has encouraged her to become more adventurous.

The Hollywood star told Us Weekly: "I am really proud that I will go on any roller coaster or any water slide.

"I’ve stepped out of my comfort zone because of my love for my son so many times. I’m really proud of that and I love it that he can count on me and I know that he sees that."

Anna and her husband Michael Barrett lost their home in the Los Angeles wildfires earlier this year.

And the actress - who owned a multi-million dollar property in Pacific Palisades - admits that she still feels emotional about the devastating wildfires.

She shared: "It’s still surreal.

"We are going to rebuild. It will be a process … I do anticipate in a year from now, it won’t be top of mind of course, [but] obviously it will still be something that we’re dealing with.

"I do have these pangs - they’re not bad - but every hour or so, I’ll remember something and I don’t cry, but it does feel like a wince."

Anna still has vivid memories of evacuating her home.

The 'Lost in Translation' star said: "I think we all had this feeling of like, ‘Well, it’s not going to really happen. Sure, we’ll evacuate.’ But I think about that moment. As I was leaving with Jack, I walked past my favourite boots, my grandfather’s painting, a big stack of pictures that I had been organising and this feeling of, I guess, I could grab that, but probably nothing’s going to happen. It turns out, I’m really bad in an emergency."

Despite this, Anna is determined to rebuild her home and her family are relishing the challenge, too.

The actress explained: "There’s so many of us that lost our homes and they weren’t nearly as fortunate as we were.

"I wish I could formulate something profoundly original [and] maybe I will someday, but we’re doing great. We are going to rebuild. The kids are really excited about that. I have two stepchildren with my husband and they’re all really looking forward to that."