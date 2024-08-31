Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton celebrate One Tree Hill reboot

Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton are celebrating the 'One Tree Hill' reunion as a chance to "reclaim our turf".

The original stars of the teen drama are set to reprise their roles as Brooke Davis and Peyton Sawyer in a reboot TV series, which they will also executive produce with former costar Danneel Ackles (who played Shannon McBain), Variety reports.

And, in identical Instagram posts, Sophia and Hilarie, both 42, appeared to hint at the show.

They wrote: "What if you really can go back home? If there’s an opportunity to team with brilliant creatives and build a space where all our friends can show off their talents? Own our history? Reclaim our turf? Honor our fans? Sign us up.

"There’s only one Tree Hill, after all. And you — the #OTHfam — have shown us that it’s not just an idea. It really is the place where 'everything’s better and everything’s safe.'"

One Tree Hill premiered on September 23, 2003.

The show followed half-brothers Lucas Scott (Chad Michael Murray) and Nathan Scott (James Lafferty) and their friends in the fictional town of Tree Hill, North Carolina.

Ackles is set to executive produce under her Chaos Machine banner along with her husband, 'Supernatural' star Jensen Ackles, while Becky Hartman-Edwards is attached to write and executive produce.

While Bush, Burton and Ackles are set to reprise their roles, it is unclear if other cast members including Murray, Lafferty, Bethany Joy Lenz, Paul Johansson, Moira Kelly or Lee Norris, will return.