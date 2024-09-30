Sophie Turner thinks motherhood brings "so much shame".

Sophie Turner has two daughters

The 28-year-old actress has Willa, four, and two-year-old Delphine with ex-husband Joe Jonas and she admitted she gets tired of the constant scrutiny she faces for her decisions and their impact on her family life.

She told the Sunday Times Culture magazine: “There’s so much shame that comes with motherhood.

“You go to work, you’re shamed. If you don’t go to work, you’re shamed.”

Sophie filmed her latest TV drama 'Joan' in the wake of her split from Joe and she admitted portraying single mother and career criminal Joan Hannington in the true story gave her a "lot of strength".

She said: "Joan changed me quite a lot. From utter desperation comes so much will and ambition.

“The series came around at a time in my life where I had to be ambitious and I had to have such strong will and fight against the forces. She gave me a lot of strength.”

But during filming, the former 'Game of Thrones' star had a woman from the crew who she had befriended stay with her as she didn't want to be on her own because her children weren't there.

She said: “She ended up staying with me at mine, because I didn’t want to be alone,” she recalls. “The crew really held me through it, and I didn’t ever come home alone at the end of the day.”

Despite her lows in the wake of her marriage ending, Sophie - who is now dating Peregrine Pearson - is settling back into life in England and things are looking up.

She said: "I’m with my friends; I’m with my family; I’m eating good chocolate. I am thrilled."

Meanwhile, despite being cast as Sansa Stark in 'Game of Thrones' when she was 14, Sophie wouldn't want her daughters to act until they are much older.

She said: “I’d say to any parent if your child wants to get into the industry, wait until their frontal lobe has formed, which is 25.

“I would highly discourage them from getting into it before they can fully process what that means.”