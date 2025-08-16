Sophie Turner found filming Trust to be "super cathartic".

Sophie Turner has opened up about her struggles

The 29-year-old actress was in the midst of her divorce from pop star Joe Jonas during the film's shoot, and Sophie actually enjoyed being able to throw herself into the project.

Sophie - whose character suffers a betrayal in Trust - said on Late Night with Seth Meyers: "I'm not sure if anyone's aware, but when I started shooting this movie, I was going through, like, a media hell.

"So this was super cathartic because I wanted to run away in my real life when that was all happening. But I got to do it in a movie and I got to smash some s*** up, so that was fun."

Sophie previously described her separation from Joe as "incredibly sad".

The actress was married to the pop star between 2019 and 2024, and she admitted that their break-up was very difficult.

She told Harper’s Bazaar magazine: "We had a beautiful relationship, and it was hard."

Sophie returned home to the UK after her marriage ended, and the actress admitted that she's now loving life in England.

She said: "I’m so happy to be back. It felt as if my life was on pause until I returned to England.

"I just never really feel like myself when I’m not in London, with my friends and family. I was away for so long — six years — and it was when my friends were getting engaged, and when I got pregnant. I went for dinner with someone the other day, and she said, ‘I never got to touch your belly.’ We didn’t have those key experiences with each other."

Sophie has daughters Delphine, three, and Willa, five, with her ex-husband, and she admitted that motherhood changed her "so much in every way".

She added: "Before I had kids, I was very depressed and anxious, and I would isolate [myself] a lot. Now, I think I live my life for them. I want them to see me having a social life and enjoying work and thriving in my career and relationships. I want them to see a hard-working mum."