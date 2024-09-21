Sophie Turner was “swept away” by emotion as she shot a crime series in the wake of her divorce from Joe Jonas.

The ‘Game of Thrones’ actress, 28, was reported on 11 September to have legally finalised her split from her estranged singer husband Joe, 35, and soon after started work making ‘Joan’ for ITV – which shows her playing real-life Joan ‘The Godmother' Hannington, now 68, who went from a housewife to crime boss.

She said during a press conference to launch the show about how she had no problems crying for the camera while making it: “I’m a Pisces, I’m emotional. And I’m a mother, so anything to do with children and it just flows out.

“I think sometimes when you are doing a show like this and there's diamonds and glamour, you get swept away by it all.

“You have to remember that this is to provide a solid and stable life for her daughter so she can get her back. And it’s really a heartbreaking story.”

Sophie, who married Joe in 2019, had her divorce proceedings delayed by their custody battle over their two children – daughters Willa, four, and Delphine, two.

She has now moved on and has taken her relationship with her new boyfriend, 29-year-old aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, ‘Instagram official’.

The six-part ‘Joan’ charts the titular character’s rise from ordinary housewife and mother to petty offender – then diamond thief and criminal mastermind in the underbelly of 1980s London.

It also charts Joan’s escape from her violent husband, which involves her putting her daughter in care as she got her life together.

Sophie added about the character: “She is so funny but she has gone through so much trauma and is so ambitious.

“There really is so much to her – mother, lover, liar, thief. It’s just remarkable that it’s all a true story.”