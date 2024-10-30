Sophie Turner felt like her "life was on pause" until she moved back to her native UK.

Sophie Turner feels better since moving back to her native UK

The 'Game of Thrones' star spent years living in the US, but returned home following the breakdown of her marriage to singer Joe Jonas - the father of her two daughters Willa, four and Delphine, two - and she has revealed she didn't feel like herself when she was in the States.

She told Harper's Bazaar magazine: "Every city we ended up in, the first thing I’d do was find a British shop and stock up on a month’s worth of chocolate ...

"[In America] the gun violence, Roe v Wade being overturned … everything just kind of piled on. I’m so happy to be back [in the UK].

"It felt as if my life was on pause until I returned to England.

"I just never really feel like myself when I’m not in London, with my friends and family. I was away for so long – six years ... "

Sophie, 28, went on to explain she missed out on a lot of "key experiences" with her friends and family while she was away, adding: "It was when my friends were getting engaged, and when I got pregnant.

"I went for dinner with someone the other day, and she said, ‘I never got to touch your belly.’ We didn’t have those key experiences with each other."

Sophie and Joe married in 2019 but split in 2023 and their divorce turned ugly as they rowed over custody of their kids.

The actress is now dating Peregrine Pearson and she recently paid tribute to him on his 30th birthday, calling him her "angel pie" in a message posted on Instagram.

She wrote: "Happy Birthday my angel pie 30, flirty and thriving."

Sophie began dating the aristocrat last October before going Instagram official in January and making their public debut as a couple a few weeks later.