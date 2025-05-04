Joe Pantoliano is "so uncomfortable" with the United States right now.

The 73-year-old actor - who is best known for starring in crime drama 'The Sopranos' - was meant to be promoting the reality show 'Tucci in Italy' but admitted that he is struggling to think about work at the minute and just wants to "run for the hills" amid the current political climate.

He told PageSix: "I’m so uncomfortable with the nature of what’s happening in our country, and I just want to run for the hills.

"It’s hard for me to think about people’s bulls*** like making a TV show. The world is on fire. It's hard for me to concentrate!"

Joe recently had a trip to Portugal with his wife Nancy Sheppard and while they "really love it" there, they were there amid the major power blackout that also affected Spain, and he believes that it was all just a "rehearsal" for what is to come in his home country.

He said: "We just got back. We really love it there. They just got hit with a cyber attack and I think that’s just a rehearsal for what will happen here."

The 'Bad Boys' star has also got into the habit of keeping cash at home in case any sort of outage would prevent him from having access to his personal funds.

He said: "I keep a lot of cash at home, not a lot but enough to get me going for a couple of weeks, but it’s buried and there’s no map!"

Joe is no fan of President Donald Trump, and previously described him as a "scumbag" who had completely misinterpeted the message of mob-centric series 'The Sopranos'.

He told The Independent: "What always upset me was that the majority of the audience didn’t get the genius of David Chase, and what David Chase was saying about these monsters.

“Tony Soprano becomes a hero, when he’s a broken-down gangster and a murderer. Scumbags like Trump and Roger Stone, all these white-collar criminals, continue to be quoted as using The Godfather and The Sopranos as a blueprint for being douchebags! I mean, how f***** up is that?"