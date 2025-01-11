Sam Moore has died aged 89.

The singer - who was best known as a member of the soul duo Sam and Dave - passed away on Friday (10.01.25) in Coral Gables, Florida, due to complications while recovering from surgery.

Sam starred alongside Dave Prater between 1961 and 1981, and the duo helped to breathe new life into the soul music scene, with hits such as 'Soul Man' and 'I Thank You'.

Sam and Dave - who passed away in April 1988, aged 50 - were also considered to have been one of the greatest live acts of the 60s.

The duo - who were also known as The Sultans of Sweat - were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 1992, while they also won a Grammy Award for 'Soul Man'.

Sam actually worked with a host of big-name stars during his career, including the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Don Henley, Sir Elton John, Phil Collins, and Mariah Carey.

Bruce, 75, has already paid a glowing tribute to the singer, hailing him as "one of America’s greatest soul voices".

He said in a statement: "Over on E Street, we are heartbroken to hear of the death of Sam Moore, one of America’s greatest soul voices.

"There simply isn’t another sound like Sam’s soulful tenor in American music. Having had the honour to work with Sam on several occasions, he was a sweet and funny man. He was filled with stories of the halcyon days of soul music, and to the end had that edge of deep authenticity in his voice I could only wonder at.

"We offer our prayers to his wife Joyce and thanks for the immortal recordings Sam left us. God bless."

Elsewhere, Nile Rodgers has hailed Sam as a "great friend".

Nile wrote on X: "RIP to a great Soul Man and a great friend, Sam Moore!

"Condolences to his fam and friends who are many. [heart emojis]

"#sammoore #samanddave #friend #royalty #king #musicislife #magical #randb #musician #supporter #humantarian #1m #essence #heart #heartbroken #hero #realdeal (sic)"