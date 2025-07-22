Tears for Fears musician Roland Orzabal and his wife are expecting a baby.

Emily Rath Orzabal showing off her baby bump / Credit: Eroquintana / Instagram

The 63-year-old guitarist-and-vocalist and his spouse, photographer Emily Rath Orzabal, are having their first child together.

Emily, 38, shared a photo of her showing off her baby bump on Instagram captioned simply with just a red heart emoji.

The couple "secretly eloped" and married on Aspen Mountain in Colorado in 2020 after having to postpone their original wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revealing their private nuptials, Emily posted on Instagram: "We had to postpone our original wedding date in September 2020 because of Covid. I felt as all corona brides have been feeling: angry, sad, gypped, and confused as to when we should have a wedding.

"Roland and I were in the States for work. We desperately wanted to get married, even just legally, and so to honour our original date, we secretly eloped, just the two of us, atop a mountain in Aspen. It was the most magical moment of my life.

It breaks my heart that my family could not be there to see it, but no one wanted to risk their safety.

"Two weddings was never my dream, but we adapted, separating the legal wedding from the celebratory wedding to come. In September we were able to use the autumnal flowers we’d originally wanted, and next year we can have all of the spring flowers! We got married at 11,212 ft high on Aspen Mountain, whereas next year will be inside an incredible venue. I wore a stunning Amanda Wakeley dress, which flowed in the wind so beautifully, and next year I will be wearing Phillipa Lepley. I still don’t feel as though I’ve had a wedding, because it was just the two of us, and it was a secret. We have yet to have a first dance or a honeymoon! But, six months into marriage, I am so happy, and cannot wait to marry Roland again next year, with all of our favourite people around us. We’ve been planning that one for a very very long time, so it should be extraordinary!"

A year after Roland and Emily’s elopement in 2020, they had a celebratory wedding with friends and family at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, England.

Roland is one half of Tears For Fears with Curt Smith and their hits include Everybody Wants to Rule the World and Head over Heels.

Orzabal already has two sons, Pascal and Raoul, from his previous marriage to Caroline Orzabal.

Caroline died in July 2017 aged 54 after suffering from alcoholism-related dementia and cirrhosis, which followed a depression diagnosis.

Following the passing of Caroline with whom he was married to since 1982, Roland told The Irish Times that his life “sort of fell apart in 2018” and he went to rehab.

The traumatic events in his personal life eventually led to Tears For Fears writing their seventh studio LP The Tipping Point.

Tears For Fears released the song Emily Said on October 25, 2024, inspiring which Emily to post on her Instagram: “It’s a good day for Emilys around the world because @tearsforfearsmusic just released a song about us”.