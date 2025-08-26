Spanish actress Verónica Echegui has died aged 42.

Spanish actress Verónica Echegui has died aged 42

Best known for her acclaimed performances in Spanish and international cinema, the star, who was hospitalised in Madrid, died on Sunday (24.08.25) following a private battle with cancer, according to reports in the Spanish press.

Across an 18-year career, she appeared in more than 30 films and television series, becoming one of Spain’s most recognisable screen talents.

Her breakthrough came with I Am Juani, released in 2006, which catapulted her to fame in Spanish cinema.

Two years later, she starred in My Prisoner’s Yard (2008), directed by Belén Macías and produced by Pedro Almodóvar.

Verónica later crossed into Hollywood with a role in The Cold Light of Day (2013), acting alongside Sigourney Weaver and Bruce Willis.

She also appeared in the British feature Bunny and the Bull (2009) with Noel Fielding and Richard Ayoade, and in 2022 starred opposite Sam Claflin in the Prime Video bilingual romantic comedy Book of Love.

Verónica played a significant role in the Arctic-set Amazon Prime series Fortitude and most recently featured in Apple TV+’s Love You To Death, filmed in August 2023 and released earlier this year.

In the series, she portrayed Marta, a newly pregnant woman who reconnects with childhood friend Raúl, played by Joan Amargós, after his heart cancer diagnosis.

Speaking during promotion for the series earlier this year, Verónica reflected on its themes of illness and mortality.

She said: “The series asks many questions about death and life, because it’s impossible to talk about death without talking about life and how you live it.

“I think the people who love you are the only ones who have the courage to say to you: ‘Have you considered whether this is right? Are you happy like this or not?’”

Born in Madrid in 1983, Verónica abandoned her sociology studies to train at the Royal School of Dramatic Art.

She first appeared on television in A New Life and Paco and Veva before moving into film roles that defined her career.

Tributes to the actress following her passing were led by Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez, 51, who said: “I was deeply shocked by the news of Verónica Echegui’s passing, an actress with enormous talent and humility who leaves us far too young.

“My sincere embrace in these such difficult moments for the entire family and friends.”

Actor Antonio Banderas, 65, also wrote on X: “Today, Spanish cinema is in mourning due to the passing of Verónica Echegui. My condolences to her family and friends.”

The Spanish Actors and Actresses Union paid tribute by hailing Verónica’s “contribution to cinema” and honouring her as one of Spain’s most admired performers.