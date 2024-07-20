Spencer Matthews' "shocking" relationship with alcohol left him feeling "ashamed".

The former ‘Made In Chelsea’ star, 35 - who has kids Theodore, five, Gigi, three, and two-year-old Otto with his wife, Vogue Williams, 38 - quit drinking for the sake of his marriage and admits that looking back on his previous lifestyle is hard.

He told MailOnline: "I have come from having a shocking relationship with alcohol and feeling quite ashamed of myself actually to now being in a position where I'm really happy and comfortable.

"The things that have made a big difference to my overall health are hardly ever drinking, minimal amounts of alcohol, exercise, good sleep and proper supplements. I feel in the best shape of my life and I'm very happy.

"I'm at that stage in my life where I really want to push the boundaries and explore what's physically and mentally possible. I have always been a big Bear Grylls fan and people that push themselves to their limits and now I want to do the same.'

And, he is in good shape that Spencer is planning on attempting to break a marathon world record.

He will try to run 30 marathons across the Jordanian desert in 30 days in an effort to raise money for charity and he hopes to set a new Guinness World Record for the most consecutive marathons to ever have been run on sand.

He said: "At the moment I am running a marathon every couple of days in my training block. The week I am heading into now is marathon, half marathon, marathon, half marathon, all alone as well, until we go in two weeks.

"I'm a very gung-ho kind of person but these things don't really work like that. This is a very specific kind of challenge.

"This is a World Record attempt, this would be a world first. Even Russ Cook, the Hardest Geezer, who ran the whole length of Africa… not taking away from it at all, it is an insane achievement but he ran most of it on road."